Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 4,969 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 878,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average of $96.30. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

