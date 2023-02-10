Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 2,941.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.1 %

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Shares of C traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,178,074. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.