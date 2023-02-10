Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

NYSE EMR opened at $85.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $399,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,279.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

