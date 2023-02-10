Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.