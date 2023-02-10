Employees Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $39,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,917,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,162,000 after purchasing an additional 517,362 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $412.39. 217,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.43. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $561.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.