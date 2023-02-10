Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $33,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.48. 127,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $187.89 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

