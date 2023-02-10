ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.43) to €17.00 ($18.28) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.14) to €15.20 ($16.34) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

Shares of ENGGY opened at $9.02 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

