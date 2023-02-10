EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EnerSys also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,086. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EnerSys by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.