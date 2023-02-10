EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EnerSys also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
EnerSys Price Performance
ENS traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,086. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.92.
EnerSys Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EnerSys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EnerSys by 23.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 959.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys Company Profile
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
