Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENZN remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,869. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.