ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44, reports. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%.
NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82.
In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
