ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44, reports. The firm had revenue of $623.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 5.46%.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $62.82.

Get ePlus alerts:

Insider Transactions at ePlus

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $759,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

ePlus Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,152,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in ePlus by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after buying an additional 198,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ePlus by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,485,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,761,000 after buying an additional 56,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in ePlus by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 867,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,432,000 after buying an additional 54,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.