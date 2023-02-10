Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

EFX stock traded down $13.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,878. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.32.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

