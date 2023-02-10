Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vertex Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTNR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.07.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of VTNR stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 42.83% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $541,994.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,717,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,481,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.