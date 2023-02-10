Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.42). The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.88) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 345,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 261,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 223,282 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

