Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Truist Financial upgraded Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.