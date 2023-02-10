Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.66 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00007695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $109.33 million and $220,734.79 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,608.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00431591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00097231 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00714472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00577808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,752,161 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.