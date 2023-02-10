Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $109.14 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00007684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $109.14 million and $625,724.05 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00422976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00096857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00702750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00589198 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,742,333 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

