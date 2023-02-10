Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,282.61

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,282.61 ($15.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,298 ($15.60). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,268 ($15.24), with a volume of 63,902 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £594.56 million and a PE ratio of 4,518.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,279.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,233.14.

In other news, insider Richard Barfield sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,345 ($16.17), for a total value of £1,681,250 ($2,020,976.08).

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Services and Pharmacovigilance.

