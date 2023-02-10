Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $236.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 140.13%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

