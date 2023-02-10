Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $214.75 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $21.06 or 0.00097444 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00433318 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015476 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00711566 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00580980 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00188027 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,187,700 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.