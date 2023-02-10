EthereumFair (ETF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $505,836.09

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $43.45 million and approximately $505,836.09 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00431730 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,219.30 or 0.28598608 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00443696 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.35468294 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $907,561.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

