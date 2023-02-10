Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.30.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $137.56 on Monday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,218,985.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

