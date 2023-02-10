Everdome (DOME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.91 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $57.68 million and $9.91 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00435777 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000111 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,265.53 or 0.28866640 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00453626 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

