Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Insider Sells $15,658.49 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) insider Mark Hazeltine sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $15,658.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Exagen Trading Down 0.4 %
XGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 12,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 82.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on XGN. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Exagen to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
