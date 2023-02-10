Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Insider Sells $15,658.49 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) insider Mark Hazeltine sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $15,658.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

XGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. 12,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.25. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 82.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exagen by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exagen by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XGN. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Exagen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Exagen to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Exagen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

