Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Michael C. Kearney Sells 825 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $17,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,623. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Expro Group Stock Performance

NYSE:XPRO opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 653,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,738 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 480,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after purchasing an additional 448,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Expro Group

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.