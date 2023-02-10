Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Raj Khanna Sells 10,000 Shares

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

EXTR stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,617. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 566.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 798,563 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.5% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Extreme Networks

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.