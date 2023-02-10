Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,807,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,702,631. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

