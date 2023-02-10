Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,312,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $376,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 64,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 31,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 908,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,306,000 after purchasing an additional 206,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,086,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,025. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $118.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.