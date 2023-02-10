FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Short Interest Down 99.1% in January

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the January 15th total of 53,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of FG Merger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in FG Merger by 18.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in FG Merger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 328,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in FG Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FG Merger by 37.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FGMC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. FG Merger has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

