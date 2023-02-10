Financial Analysis: Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) vs. GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GeneDx and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Talkspace has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Given Talkspace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than GeneDx.

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million 0.74 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.43 Talkspace $113.67 million 1.31 -$62.74 million ($0.53) -1.77

Talkspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GeneDx. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talkspace beats GeneDx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

