Financial Survey: Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) vs. Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capstone Technologies Group and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

Boxed has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 341.72%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boxed $177.27 million 0.21 -$69.22 million ($3.02) -0.17

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxed.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boxed beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer products. Through its subsidiary, America Fiber Optics Group, its products include fiber optics cables. The company was founded on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

