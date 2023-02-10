First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.0% during the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $141,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 833,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

