First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $475,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,538,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
