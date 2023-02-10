First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE STZ opened at $226.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average of $238.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

