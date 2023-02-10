First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 1,613.1% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $37.94.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $6.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
