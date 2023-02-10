First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, an increase of 1,613.1% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $6.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,250.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 136,886 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

