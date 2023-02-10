First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 1.5%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91. 1,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

