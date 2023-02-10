First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,490.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,272. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

