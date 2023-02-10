First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 1,490.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,272. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.