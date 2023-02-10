First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 333.0% from the January 15th total of 547,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 589,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,586,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 357,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.13. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th.

