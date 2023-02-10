First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 2,823.5% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FYT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 24,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $40.43 and a one year high of $53.23.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.246 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
