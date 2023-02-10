Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 621.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,977 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after acquiring an additional 938,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

