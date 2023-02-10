Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.28. Fiserv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.40 EPS.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.64. 3,913,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.05.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

