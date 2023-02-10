Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $219.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.86.

Five Below Stock Up 0.6 %

Five Below stock opened at $200.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $202.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.01.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Five Below by 1,442.5% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 66,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,170 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 12,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Five Below by 917.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,816,000 after acquiring an additional 93,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

