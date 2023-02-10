Floki Inu (FLOKI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Floki Inu has a market cap of $214.79 million and $29.04 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,099,755,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

