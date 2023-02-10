Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.176-$5.242 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 1,902,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,192. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

