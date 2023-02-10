Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.76 million. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,713. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Flowserve by 138.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.
Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.
