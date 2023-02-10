Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.74 million. Flowserve also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.64. 1,669,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3,041.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 243,903 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 461.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 223,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flowserve by 475.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 192,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,290,000 after buying an additional 168,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

