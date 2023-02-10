FMC (NYSE:FMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $130.64. 182,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.14. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FMC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 20,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FMC by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FMC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of FMC by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

