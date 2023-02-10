FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $144.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average is $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

