FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$8.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.75.

FMC Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $131.20. 1,145,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,950. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.14.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 18.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

