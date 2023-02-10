FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.20-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.04 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$8.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.75.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.20. 1,145,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.14. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.