FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.20-$8.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.75.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,950. FMC has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in FMC by 1,478.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

